United Fund for Arts & Humanities seeks donations

The United Fund for Arts and Humanities fundraising campaign is underway. Co-chairs Jerry and Ruth Berns stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday with an update.

Information about the organization courtesy of UFAH.org.

Since 1983 the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) has helped La Crosse area businesses, foundations and professionals invest in the cultural life of our community. UFAH's annual fundraising campaign focuses on providing a strong financial base for its eleven member organizations, one of which is the Pump House Regional Arts Center. UFAH has provided both project and administrative support to the Pump House Regional Arts Center, which has helped us grow as an organization. Please consider donating to this year's UFAH campaign.

To make a donation, please call UFAH at (608) 785-7472, or Pump House Regional Arts Center at (608) 785-1434. You can also send donations to the following address:

UFAH

119 King Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

UFAH Member Organizations:

Coulee Chordsmen

Great River Festival of Arts

La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras

La Crosse BoyChoir

La Crosse Chamber Chorale

La Crosse Community Theatre

La Crosse County Historical Society

La Crosse Girlchoir

La Crosse Symphony Orchestra

Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center

Pump House Regional Arts Center