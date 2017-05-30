United Fund for Arts & Humanities seeks donations

The United Fund for Arts and Humanities fundraising campaign is underway. Co-chairs Jerry and Ruth Berns stopped by Daybreak on Tuesday with an update.
Since 1983 the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities (UFAH) has helped La Crosse area businesses, foundations and professionals invest in the cultural life of our community. UFAH's annual fundraising campaign focuses on providing a strong financial base for its eleven member organizations, one of which is the Pump House Regional Arts Center. UFAH has provided both project and administrative support to the Pump House Regional Arts Center, which has helped us grow as an organization. Please consider donating to this year's UFAH campaign.
To make a donation, please call UFAH at (608) 785-7472, or Pump House Regional Arts Center at (608) 785-1434. You can also send donations to the following address:
UFAH
119 King Street
La Crosse, WI 54601
UFAH Member Organizations:
Coulee Chordsmen
Great River Festival of Arts
La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras
La Crosse BoyChoir
La Crosse Chamber Chorale
La Crosse Community Theatre
La Crosse County Historical Society
La Crosse Girlchoir
La Crosse Symphony Orchestra
Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center
Pump House Regional Arts Center
