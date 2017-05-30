Threat leads to Exchange Bldg. evacuation - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Threat leads to Exchange Bldg. evacuation


La Crosse, WI

A threat of violence led to the evacuation of a downtown La Crosse building Tuesday morning.

Police and fire personnel cleared the Exchange Building after a bomb threat was made.

A heavy police and fire presence was on the scene. 

The building is located at 205 5th Ave. South and houses a number of businesses.

Once authorities swept the building, workers were allowed back inside. 

