Threat leads to Exchange Bldg. evacuation

A threat of violence led to the evacuation of a downtown La Crosse building Tuesday morning.
Police and fire personnel cleared the Exchange Building after a bomb threat was made.
A heavy police and fire presence was on the scene.
The building is located at 205 5th Ave. South and houses a number of businesses.
Once authorities swept the building, workers were allowed back inside.
