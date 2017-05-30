Three people arrested on drug related charges in La Crosse

A search warrant led to the arrest of three people in La Crosse. It happened Friday, May 26 at 3003 28th Street South.

According to police, "investigators developed information that this residence was the supply line to other drug dealers in the area." Police found more than $5,700 in cash, 114 grams of cocaine that police say has a street value of $11,000, 180 grams of synthetic cannabinoids, 64 grams of marijuana and 0.2 grams of heroin. They also located a loaded hand gun near a baby crib. Along with the arrest of three people, police found four children in the residence, ages 12, 8, 7 and 2.

Police arrested 23-year-old Siesha M. McGuire of La Crosse on a number of drug related charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

Also arrested, 38-year-old Marcus D. Stokes of La Crosse. He is also facing a number of drug related charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place. He was also arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Daryl Knox of La Crosse. Knox was arrested on a number of drug related charges and was arrested for possession of a firearm as a felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place.

All three are also facing a charge of neglecting a child.