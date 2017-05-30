New "catfe" to open in Menomonie

Menomonie (WQOW) - If you love coffee and cats, a new "catfe" is coming to town.

As stated in a press release, Tabby's Catfe plans to open in mid-June, located at 541 South Broadway Street #1 in Menomonie. The coffee-breakfast shop will also have three to five adoptable cats on hand from the Dunn County Humane Society.

Staff said cats will be placed in a secured area away from the front dining area. Aside from breakfast items and coffee, the cafe will feature a lounge for customers to interact and play with the cats. Staff said the cats will live at the catfe until they get adopted.