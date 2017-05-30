Payless Shoes Valley View Mall store may close

As Payless ShoeSource struggles with reorganizing following bankruptcy, one of their La Crosse stores might get shuttered pending negotiations.

The company said last week that their location in Valley View Mall may be subject to closure according to their corporate website.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Payless could close nearly 300 stores if it doesn't get rent concessions. Four stores in Wisconsin, including the one in La Crosse, are on the list. The other stores are in Appleton, Eau Claire, and Wauwatosa.

In April, the Topeka, Kansas-based company announced plans to close 400 stores after filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Journal Sentinel said Payless last week asked a judge to give approval to close another 400 stores.

The company has 4,400 stores worldwide.

Payless has another store across from Valley View Mall which is not on any current list of closings or possible closings.