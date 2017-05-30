Former Chill coach battling MS

Former Coulee Region Chill hockey coach AJ Degenhardt is fighting Multiple Sclerosis.

A gofundme page says Degenhardt began having health issues three years ago and received the diagnosis. He is currently taking a break from coaching to focus on his health.

Degenhardt led the Chill from 2013-2016 before resigning to return to coach Team Illinois for the 2016-17 season. He had an outstanding prep career with the Central-Logan co-op team before winning a NCAA national title with the University of Wisconsin in 2006.

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. It's cause is unknown.