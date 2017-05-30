Man Stabbed by Samurai Sword

La Crosse police were called to the area known as Tent City on Friday around 5:15 pm. after a man said he'd been stabbed in the thigh. After giving a description of the attacker to police officers, the man was located on Causeway Blvd armed with a samurai sword. The man was identified as Lucas A. Delorenzo. The 28 year old was taken into custody without further incident.

Delorenzo faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.