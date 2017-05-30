Man Stabbed by Samurai Sword - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man Stabbed by Samurai Sword

By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

La Crosse police were called to the area known as Tent City on Friday around 5:15 pm. after a man said he'd been stabbed in the thigh.  After giving a description of the attacker to police officers, the man was located on Causeway Blvd armed with a samurai sword.  The man was identified as Lucas A. Delorenzo.  The 28 year old was taken into custody without further incident.

Delorenzo faces charges of aggravated battery, disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.

