Aquinas Catholic Schools receives donation from Coulee Region Mardi Gras

Coulee Region Mardi Gras donated a large check of $17,000 to the Aquinas Catholic Schools this morning.

On hand were the reigning Rex and Queen of Mardi Gras, Mike and Bethany Bakalars. The Bakalars presented the check members of the Aquinas Catholic School board. The donation will be used for tuition assistance, student mental health education, technology improvements, student, and classroom needs.

Over the past 26 years, the Coulee Region Mardi Gras has raised over $237,000 for the Aquinas Catholic Schools. Just last year, the money was used for the cathedral intercom system, Aquinas Middle School computer lab upgrades, and also an upgraded internet access at St. Pat's, and that's just to name a few.

Mike added, "Anytime you can get out in support of education for development of our youth, it's a great cause." Bethany also reminded Mike, "...and have fun doing it. It's an important issue and we're glad we can contribute. We're very blessed."

The $17,000 will be distributed among the five Catholic schools:

$3,000 - Aquinas High School

$3,500 - Aquinas Middle School

$3,500 - St. Patrick's School

$3,500 - Cathedral Elementary

$3,500 - Blessed Sacrament School

Next year, Mardi Gras celebrations will begin, locally, February 3rd.