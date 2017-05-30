Muskie season opens Saturday in Minnesota - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Muskie season opens Saturday in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Muskie season opens Saturday in Minnesota, when patient anglers get to resume the pursuit of one of the largest and most elusive fish that swims in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The Department of Natural Resources manages 99 waters for muskies, and they're found in another 50. Some well-known muskie lakes include Leech, Cass, Winnibigoshish, Vermilion and Mille Lacs, and the St. Louis River estuary.

Chris Kavanaugh, the DNR's northeast region fisheries manager, says it's estimated that about one in six Minnesota resident anglers fish for muskies at least once per year, and the interest seems to continue to grow.

The DNR stocks pure-strain muskies in 50 waters, and tiger muskies - a sterile hybrid of northern pike and muskies - in 11 waters in the Twin Cities metro area.

