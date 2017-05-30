Planting almost done, Minnesota farmers want warm sunny days

Minnesota farmers could use some warm, sunny days to speed crop development and get the last of their planting done.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Tuesday that cool and cloudy conditions across Minnesota last week prevented fields from drying out and limited farmers to 2.8 days of fieldwork.

Corn planting is almost done in Minnesota at 96 percent. Eighty-one percent of the crop has emerged, which is five days behind last year but three days ahead of the five-year average. Corn condition is rated 68 percent good to excellent, down 14 points from last week.

Minnesota soybean planting is 81 percent complete, which is eight days behind last year but three days ahead of average. Thirty-nine percent of the crop has emerged, which is five days behind last year.

