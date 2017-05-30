What's the buzz in the Capitol? A tax cut for beekeepers - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

What's the buzz in the Capitol? A tax cut for beekeepers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

Republican lawmakers want to sweeten the deal for Wisconsin beekeepers.

A proposal from Rep. Amy Loudenbeck and Sen. Steve Nass would eliminate the state sales tax on bees and equipment used by beekeepers.

Loudenbeck said at an Assembly committee hearing Tuesday the bill would extend exemptions given to farmers to beekeepers and help address the rapidly declining bee population.

Democratic Rep. Fred Kessler says permanently giving beekeepers a tax exemption could sting. He says lawmakers should consider instead cracking down on pesticide use, which weakens bees.

Matt Laforge, vice president of Wisconsin Honey Producers, says thousands of backyard beekeepers would benefit from the bill. That includes Nass. He has been a hobby beekeeper for eight years.

