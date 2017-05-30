Firewood restrictions are in effect in Wisconsin

Firewood restrictions are in effect all across the state of Wisconsin to avoid bugs such as the emerald ash borer from traveling.

These metallic green bugs are about the size of a cooked grain of rice-- making them hard to be discovered.

"Firewood is basically a tour bus for some of these insects and pathogens," DNR Forester, Matt Slater said, "To travel from one part of the state or even the country to another."

The emerald ash borer accidentally came to America from China and was first discovered in Detroit in 2003.

These bugs can lay eggs into the tree and could go unnoticed until the bugs are a year old-- when it is already to late to save the trees

"It's not necessarily obvious on the tree right away," said Slater, "It's not obvious with the emerald ash borer that it's in the tree until the tree's probably already been infested for a year or more."

According to the Department of Natural Resources, it is illegal to move firewood from counties infested with these bugs to other parts of the state. "If you do move firewood from a quarantine county to a non-quarantined county that firewood can be confiscated and you can also be subject to a fine."

The emerald ash borer is found mostly in southern Wisconsin counties and north of Highway 29.

Officials want to be sure that you are using the right firewood-- they say it's safest to just get the wood from somewhere nearby.

If you have any questions or want more information on the firewood restrictions, you can contact the DNR at (715) 359-4522.