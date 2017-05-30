County employees survey tornado damage in Barron County

Barron County (WQOW) - Cleanup continues two weeks after a tornado devastated Barron County, and now, the Barron County Sheriff said a final push is underway to help victims of the devastation who might not be aware of the assistance available to them.

More than a dozen county employees are going door to door to more than 250 houses in the county on Tuesday and Wednesday to speak with homeowners who were hit by the tornado.

Volunteers said it is important they visit homes outside of the epicenter of the damage so that those homeowners are also aware of the assistance they can take advantage of, such as insurance benefits.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said they are applying all of their resources to help victims, while those impacted said they appreciate the help as they continue to pick up the pieces.

"We need to make sure that people's needs are being met, and I think there are a lot of emotional needs out there, and we have services available from a trauma response point of view to meet the need so that is the type of thing this team will go out and they know their county workers so I think they'll be open and honest with us,” Fitzgerald said.

Leslie Frisle, a resident from the Village of Prairie Farm, said she appreciates the assistance and support offered. “It is nice that they look out for everybody and let you know of things you could take advantage of if you had to or things that were available that you might not know about,” she said.

Sheriff Fitzgerald said if you have suffered devastation and have not received assistance, you should call “211” and help will be provided as soon as they can get to you.