Holmen advances but tough day for MVC softball teams; local scores

Tuesday's local scores
HS Softball---WIAA Sectional Semifinals
Central 1, Sun Prairie 4...Central finishes 17-8
Holmen 7, DeForest 5...F/9 Schams 4 hits, 2 RBI's. Winker 3 hits, 2 RBI's. Holmen plays Sun Prairie Thursday with the winner going to State.
Onalaska 2, Baldwin-Woodville 3...Ona finishes 19-5
Arcadia 2, Aquinas 0...Bjorge tosses 2-hit shutout with 9 K's
Ona. Luther 0, C-FC 3
Blair-Taylor 3, Assumption 0
Cashton 13, Bangor 5...K. Flock 4 hits and 4 RBI's
HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals
Holmen 6, Portage 2...Holmen at Central Thursday
Sparta 1, Onalaska 3...Ona at Waunakee Thursday
Logan 1, Reedsburg 4
Arcadia 1, West Salem 2...Panthers score 2 in the 7th to win it.
BRF 8, G-E-T 0...BRF at West Salem Wednesday
Westby 0, PdC 10
Viroqua 14, Platteville 0
Mel-Min 1, Aquinas 11...Merfeld 3-3, 3 RBI's
Neillsville 7, C-FC 2...Neillsville at Aquinas Wednesday
Brookwood 6, Lancaster 8
Lincoln 1, Indy/Gilm. 4
Wonewoc-Center 1, Cashton 2
Hillsboro 2, Royall 10
Kickapoo1, De Soto 4
Seneca 6, Ithaca 12
Girls Soccer
Reedsburg 1, Tomah 2
Coulee Christian 2, Phillips 3
