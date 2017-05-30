Holmen advances but tough day for MVC softball teams; local scores

Tuesday's local scores

HS Softball---WIAA Sectional Semifinals

Central 1, Sun Prairie 4...Central finishes 17-8

Holmen 7, DeForest 5...F/9 Schams 4 hits, 2 RBI's. Winker 3 hits, 2 RBI's. Holmen plays Sun Prairie Thursday with the winner going to State.

Onalaska 2, Baldwin-Woodville 3...Ona finishes 19-5

Arcadia 2, Aquinas 0...Bjorge tosses 2-hit shutout with 9 K's

Ona. Luther 0, C-FC 3

Blair-Taylor 3, Assumption 0

Cashton 13, Bangor 5...K. Flock 4 hits and 4 RBI's

HS Baseball---WIAA Regionals

Holmen 6, Portage 2...Holmen at Central Thursday

Sparta 1, Onalaska 3...Ona at Waunakee Thursday

Logan 1, Reedsburg 4

Arcadia 1, West Salem 2...Panthers score 2 in the 7th to win it.

BRF 8, G-E-T 0...BRF at West Salem Wednesday

Westby 0, PdC 10

Viroqua 14, Platteville 0

Mel-Min 1, Aquinas 11...Merfeld 3-3, 3 RBI's

Neillsville 7, C-FC 2...Neillsville at Aquinas Wednesday

Brookwood 6, Lancaster 8

Lincoln 1, Indy/Gilm. 4

Wonewoc-Center 1, Cashton 2

Hillsboro 2, Royall 10

Kickapoo1, De Soto 4

Seneca 6, Ithaca 12

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg 1, Tomah 2

Coulee Christian 2, Phillips 3