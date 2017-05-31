June Dairy Days begins Friday

What better way to kick off Dairy Month than with West Salem's own June Dairy Days running June 2-4?

June Dairy Days is in its 48th year. Returning this year to West Salem's Village Park is the carnival featuring rides from S&J Enterprises. Ontourage and Blue Collar 40 highlight a weekend of musical acts. The car show is also back on Sunday, June 4.

Here's a full schedule of events courtesy of junedairydays.com:

Friday, June 2

12:00 pm - West Salem Business Association Kickoff LUNCH - WestView Inn

Speaker TBD, Parade Marshal announced and Button Design winner recognized.

5:00 pm - Dairy, Food, and Beer Tents Open

-Pinski Brothers - Gazebo

-Carnival Opens: S&J Enterprizes

-Face Painting - WSHS Art Students

5:15 pm - 4-H Softball - High School fields

6:45 pm - Presentation of 2015 Parade Marshal - Gazebo

8:30 pm - Ontourage - Main Stage

10:00 pm - Fireworks - Village Park

1:00 am - Beer Tent Closes

Saturday, June 3

6:00 am - Fishing Derby sponsored by Neshonoc Sports - Lake Neshonoc

7:00 am - Gundersen Lutheren Health Fun Run/Walk Registration

- West Salem High School

7:30 am - Tractor Ride Registration

- Sponsored by Degenhardt Tire and St. Joseph's Equipment

- Degenhardt Tire Parking Lot

7:50 am - Mile Run/Walk Begins - WSHS

8:00 am - 5k Run/Walk Begins - WSHS

- Co-Ed Kickball Tournament - Village Park

8:15 am - 4-H Softball - School fields

8:30 am - Tractor Ride Begins - Degenhardt Tire

9:30 am - Jr. Runner Event - WSHS Track

- Poker Run Registration - Krome's Bar

10:30 am - Poker Run Motorcycle Ride Begins - Krome's Bar

11:00 am - Chicken Q, Food, and Dairy Tents Open

- Driftless River Band - Gazebo

Noon - June Dairy Days Parade

2:00 pm - Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored by Tractor Central - Leonard Street

-Co-Ed Kickball Tournament - Village Park

-Bingo Tent Opens - Village Park

-Tappy's Face Painting - Village Park

-Alumni Baseball Game - WSHS Field

-Brianna Kruser Dance - Gazebo

-Hugs the Clown - Sponsored by TBD- Village Park

2:30 pm - WS High School Jazz Band - Gazebo

-Carnival Opens

-Nerf Wars- Sponsored by TBD - Village Park

4:00 pm -Children's Entertainment TBD- Gazebo

5:00 pm - Craig Olsen Project - Gazebo

6:00 pm - Poker Run Concludes - Beer Tent

8:30 pm - Blue Collar 40 - Main Stage

1:00 am - Beer Tent Closes

Sunday, June 4

7:00 am - Mayo Clinic Health System Bike Tour Registration - Lion's Shelter

9:00 am - Car Show Registration - Union State Bank Parking Lot

10:30 am - Classic Car Show sponsored by Northern Engraving

- Union State Bank parking lot and Leonard Street

11:00 am - Chicken Q, Dairy, and Food Tents Open

-Tappy's Face Painting

-S.O.S. Band - Gazebo

Noon - Bingo Tent Opens

-Carnival Opens

-West Salem Adult Jazz Band

12:30 pm - Corn Hole Tournament Registration - Beer Tent

1:00 pm - WS American Legion's Salute to Those Who've Served - Gazebo

-Corn Hole Tournament Begins

-Hugs the Clown - Sponsored by TBD- Village Park

1:45 - Not-So-Newlywed Game - Gazebo

-Youth Baseball Tournament Championship

-Nerf Wars

2:30 pm - The Executives - Gazebo

5:00 pm - Bingo Closes

6:00 pm - Park Closes