June Dairy Days begins Friday

What better way to kick off Dairy Month than with West Salem's own June Dairy Days running June 2-4?
June Dairy Days is in its 48th year. Returning this year to West Salem's Village Park is the carnival featuring rides from S&J Enterprises. Ontourage and Blue Collar 40 highlight a weekend of musical acts. The car show is also back on Sunday, June 4.
Here's a full schedule of events courtesy of junedairydays.com:
Friday, June 2
12:00 pm - West Salem Business Association Kickoff LUNCH - WestView Inn
Speaker TBD, Parade Marshal announced and Button Design winner recognized.
5:00 pm - Dairy, Food, and Beer Tents Open
-Pinski Brothers - Gazebo
-Carnival Opens: S&J Enterprizes
-Face Painting - WSHS Art Students
5:15 pm - 4-H Softball - High School fields
6:45 pm - Presentation of 2015 Parade Marshal - Gazebo
8:30 pm - Ontourage - Main Stage
10:00 pm - Fireworks - Village Park
1:00 am - Beer Tent Closes
Saturday, June 3
6:00 am - Fishing Derby sponsored by Neshonoc Sports - Lake Neshonoc
7:00 am - Gundersen Lutheren Health Fun Run/Walk Registration
- West Salem High School
7:30 am - Tractor Ride Registration
- Sponsored by Degenhardt Tire and St. Joseph's Equipment
- Degenhardt Tire Parking Lot
7:50 am - Mile Run/Walk Begins - WSHS
8:00 am - 5k Run/Walk Begins - WSHS
- Co-Ed Kickball Tournament - Village Park
8:15 am - 4-H Softball - School fields
8:30 am - Tractor Ride Begins - Degenhardt Tire
9:30 am - Jr. Runner Event - WSHS Track
- Poker Run Registration - Krome's Bar
10:30 am - Poker Run Motorcycle Ride Begins - Krome's Bar
11:00 am - Chicken Q, Food, and Dairy Tents Open
- Driftless River Band - Gazebo
Noon - June Dairy Days Parade
2:00 pm - Kiddie Tractor Pull sponsored by Tractor Central - Leonard Street
-Co-Ed Kickball Tournament - Village Park
-Bingo Tent Opens - Village Park
-Tappy's Face Painting - Village Park
-Alumni Baseball Game - WSHS Field
-Brianna Kruser Dance - Gazebo
-Hugs the Clown - Sponsored by TBD- Village Park
2:30 pm - WS High School Jazz Band - Gazebo
-Carnival Opens
-Nerf Wars- Sponsored by TBD - Village Park
4:00 pm -Children's Entertainment TBD- Gazebo
5:00 pm - Craig Olsen Project - Gazebo
6:00 pm - Poker Run Concludes - Beer Tent
8:30 pm - Blue Collar 40 - Main Stage
1:00 am - Beer Tent Closes
Sunday, June 4
7:00 am - Mayo Clinic Health System Bike Tour Registration - Lion's Shelter
9:00 am - Car Show Registration - Union State Bank Parking Lot
10:30 am - Classic Car Show sponsored by Northern Engraving
- Union State Bank parking lot and Leonard Street
11:00 am - Chicken Q, Dairy, and Food Tents Open
-Tappy's Face Painting
-S.O.S. Band - Gazebo
Noon - Bingo Tent Opens
-Carnival Opens
-West Salem Adult Jazz Band
12:30 pm - Corn Hole Tournament Registration - Beer Tent
1:00 pm - WS American Legion's Salute to Those Who've Served - Gazebo
-Corn Hole Tournament Begins
-Hugs the Clown - Sponsored by TBD- Village Park
1:45 - Not-So-Newlywed Game - Gazebo
-Youth Baseball Tournament Championship
-Nerf Wars
2:30 pm - The Executives - Gazebo
5:00 pm - Bingo Closes
6:00 pm - Park Closes
