Assembly committee signs off on UW free speech bill

The state Assembly's universities committee has signed off on a Republican bill designed to clamp down on protesters that disrupt campus speakers.

The bill would subject University of Wisconsin System students who engage in violence or other forms of disorderly conduct that disrupt free speech twice to suspension. A third offense would lead to expulsion.

Supports say the bill would give conservative organizations the chance to be heard on campus. It comes after protesters shouted down former Breitbart editor and conservative columnist Ben Shapiro during an appearance at UW-Madison.

The Republican-controlled committee approved the bill 8-6 on Tuesday, clearing the way for a vote in the full Assembly.

Committee Democrats complained the measure will have a chilling effect on free speech and predicted it would be struck down as unconstitutional.