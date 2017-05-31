Committee to hear input on ending concealed carry training

The Wisconsin Senate's judiciary committee is set to take comments on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without training or permits.

Right now anyone who carries concealed must obtain a permit and get training. Republicans unveiled a bill in March that would do away with those requirements. The bill also would create a new permit for carrying concealed weapons on school grounds unless the school has prohibited the practice. That permit would require a background check but no training.

The measure would preserve the current permit system with training for people who need a permit to carry in other states.

The committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill Wednesday. According to the National Rifle Association, 12 other states already allow concealed carry without a permit.

