Committee to hear input on ending concealed carry training - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Committee to hear input on ending concealed carry training

Posted: Updated:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin Senate's judiciary committee is set to take comments on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without training or permits.

Right now anyone who carries concealed must obtain a permit and get training. Republicans unveiled a bill in March that would do away with those requirements. The bill also would create a new permit for carrying concealed weapons on school grounds unless the school has prohibited the practice. That permit would require a background check but no training.

The measure would preserve the current permit system with training for people who need a permit to carry in other states.

The committee has scheduled a hearing on the bill Wednesday. According to the National Rifle Association, 12 other states already allow concealed carry without a permit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.