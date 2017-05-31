Mayo Clinic in Belle Square to open Thursday

A new clinic located at 232 3rd Street North in downtown La Crosse will offer a variety of services for community members.

The now complete, 6,500 square foot clinic in the Belle Square facility will include roughly 7 to 10 staff members on a daily basis.

Joe Behn, Medical Director for Mayo Clinic Health System's Belle Square Clinic said it's about providing affordable, convenient care tailored to the downtown lifestyle.

"The majority of the patients that we anticipate seeing are those who have semi-urgent or weekly needs. For instance, if you have difficulty getting to your primary care provider for an acute or semi-acute issue, we'll be able to help provide that care for them," said Behn.

The space includes two rooms that are designed for employee assistance program counseling, six examination rooms, a laboratory, and x-ray capabilities on-site.

"We'll do essentially an expanded express care model with some limited primary care scope. So the clinic is not meant to take over an individual's complete primary care, but we also know that there are some issues that do not necessarily indicate the need for an urgent care or emergency department-you may just have difficulty getting in with your physician," added Behn.

The clinic will be open Monday through Thursday: 7:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Walk-in visits and same-day appointments will be available.

