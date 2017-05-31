Cashton Elementary teacher is latest recipient of Tools For Schools

WXOW awards a check of $500 every month to a teacher who is in need of classroom supplies or looking to make their curriculum more interesting and engaging. This months recipient is Alyssa Ludeking from Cashton Elementary School. She is a dedicated K-4 general music teacher, but it doesn't stop there. She is also the 6th through 12th grade choir director.

Alyssa has lots of plans for the money right down to the last cent. She is very grateful because budget constraints on the arts and music have been particularly hard with no wiggle room. Her students currently sit on the hard floor to play their instruments, but the money will allow Alyssa to invest in stools that promote better posture and are way more comfortable than linoleum floors.

Some other parts of the money will go toward replacing old instruments and getting new ones such as recorders and finger cymbals. Alyssa adds, "It's going to be great. It will give me the opportunity to weed out old instruments and get some new instruments, more variety, different seating arrangements for our students that don't enjoy sitting on the floor. Our special needs students; they need clipboards in different areas to write on and have different things available to them. It will make everything more available, accessible, and enjoyable."

This was the last Tools For Schools check of the year. The next check will be given when the bell rings for the new school year.