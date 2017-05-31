Summit focuses on workforce recruitment and retention

The 31st Annual Workforce Summit took place at the Days Inn on Wednesday.

More than 100 people attended, covering topics ranging from talent preparation, to recruitment tactics, and how to address barriers for workers.

Ken Poole, President and CEO for the Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness (CREC) said one of the biggest challenges comes with having workers that are prepared for jobs.

"How do we create the skills within high schools? How do we connect the students that are in the K-12 system to job opportunities that are happening in the real world by giving them job shadowing opportunities, by giving them internship opportunities. Then also, by working to make the places that people work more attractive to young adults," said Poole.

Poole added that it's also crucial to help school counselors and parents understand there's options for kids and that developing certain skill sets for a specific employer is key.

Spending the past few months interviewing workers, students, and employers to gain a better sense of issues facing the workforce in the region.

"Many of them are common to small urban and rural areas. So what we're going to be doing moving forward is beginning to build some consensus around two or three really important issues that we think we can move the needle and make this region more competitive," added Poole.

More discussions will take place this summer with a plan being organized by the fall, just in time for their state of the region summit.

