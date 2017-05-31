WIAA State Track preparations in full force

State Track events officially begin Friday at 9:30 a.m., but the planning is a year round process.

The meet has been held at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse since 1990, with campus employees working with the WIAA and their collegiate athletes in order to set up equipment on the field and ensure all the vendors are ready to go.

Josh Buchholtz, Associate Facilities Director for University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Athletics has served as the head men's track and field coach for the past nine years said it takes a lot of volunteers to make it happen.

"The big things are getting our tents set up, making sure all the product is on hand, our clothing from Games People Play and from Pepsi here in La Crosse. Making sure all that stuff is all set up and the facility and structure itself is ready to go. Working with our electricians, working with our maintenance people here on campus to make sure all of our electrical work, our IT people they make sure they check all the IT stuff here," said Buchholtz.

He added that the annual event draws a lot of tourism and business to the area.

"It starts out here on the campus and getting to showcase the university and that extends out into the communities and into the neighborhoods and even into the City of La Crosse and Onalaska and Holmen. All the people that come into town here, besides the financial perspective I think it's very important for them to see. It really does draw some people here, they get an opportunity to see the La Crosse area, what La Crosse has to offer. From restaurants to just the natural beauty that we have," added Buchholtz.

They're anticipating more than 3,000 spectators, coaches, and athletes in attendance.

