Aerosmith's nearing 50 years but plans to 'keep going'

MUNICH (AP) - Aerosmith may be approaching its 50th anniversary, but its members say the band's not going anywhere.

Front man Steven Tyler and Joe Perry both say the band will keep playing. That's despite the title of their tour, 'Aero-Vederci Baby!' - which seems to play on "arrivederci," Italian for "goodbye till we meet again."

That appeared to hint it could be a farewell tour for the band after their run of dates in Europe.

"From my point of view, I think that we are going to keep going," Perry said, adding he wanted to see Aerosmith remaining "pretty active over the next few years."

Tyler joked that they simply couldn't think of another name for the tour and added that "as long as the band is playing the way it is right now, it is going to be for a long time."

Tyler also has joked that he's taken up smoking.

"I started smoking on this tour because the band sounds so good I have to do something wrong," he said in an interview last week ahead of the band's Munich date.

For now, Perry is looking forward to playing Download Festival in Donington in the UK on June 11. "It is kind of like playing Madison Square Garden in New York City," he said, adding that "you've got to bring your A-game."

Next stop for the tour is Friday in Krakow, Poland.

