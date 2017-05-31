DNR outdoors magazine to be saved, scaled back

A popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may not be cut as Gov. Scott Walker wanted.

The Legislature's budget-writing committee planned to vote Wednesday to save the magazine. Committee co-chair Sen. Alberta Darling says instead of publishing six times a year, it would be cut back to four times a year.

Walker had proposed doing away with the magazine, saying it fell outside the main duties of the DNR. But supporters of the magazine that's been published for 98 years pushed back in an effort to save it.

The committee's decisions must be approved by the full Legislature and Walker before taking effect.