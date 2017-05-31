Copy-The Latest: DNR outdoors magazine to be saved, scaled back

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Latest on Wisconsin state budget (all times local):

3:35 p.m.

A popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources may not be cut as Gov. Scott Walker wanted.

The Legislature's budget-writing committee planned to vote Wednesday to save the magazine. Committee co-chair Sen. Alberta Darling says instead of publishing six times a year, it would be cut back to four times a year.

Walker had proposed doing away with the magazine, saying it fell outside the main duties of the DNR. But supporters of the magazine that's been published for 98 years pushed back in an effort to save it.

The committee's decisions must be approved by the full Legislature and Walker before taking effect.

3:25 p.m.

The Legislature plans to go along with Gov. Scott Walker's proposed elimination of the state property tax for forestry.

Co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee said Wednesday that it will do away with the tax as Walker wanted, but won't vote on it until later. It had originally planned to vote on the tax Wednesday.

Walker has threatened to veto the entire budget if property taxes increase.

The state property tax generates about $180 million over two years to protect and preserve Wisconsin's forests. Instead, Walker is calling for replacing the property tax funding with money from the state's main account that primarily comes from sales and income taxes.

The budget committee plans to vote on the proposal when it takes up other tax issues.

2:10 p.m.

The Republican leader of the Wisconsin state Senate says he thinks the state budget is on track to pass the Legislature by the end of June.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said Wednesday that he thinks the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee could be done with its work in two weeks. The current budget runs through the end of June but state government doesn't shut down if there isn't a new spending plan.

Republicans who control the Legislature haven't been able to reach a deal on how to pay for roads. It faces a $1 billion shortfall.

Fitzgerald says he expects the budget committee will go along with Gov. Scott Walker's call to eliminate a state property tax benefiting forests. Walker has threatened to veto the entire budget if property taxes increase.

12:18 a.m.

A popular outdoors magazine published by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources that's on the chopping block could get saved by the Legislature's budget-writing committee.

The Joint Finance Committee also planned to vote Wednesday on Gov. Scott Walker's push to eliminate a state property tax that generates money to benefit Wisconsin's forests.

Walker has been lobbying hard to do away with the state property tax, but he hasn't been saying as much to defend his call for ending the 98-year-old Wisconsin Natural Resources magazine. Lovers of the magazine have been urging lawmakers to keep the print edition that goes to 80,000 subscribers alive.

Republicans have been pushing back against Walker's call to end the state property tax, which amounts to about $27 a year on a median-valued home.

