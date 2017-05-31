Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M for family of man killed by cop - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Milwaukee council OKs $2.3M for family of man killed by cop

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee officials have approved a $2.3 million settlement with the family of a mentally ill black man who was fatally shot in a 2014 confrontation with a white police officer.

The deal for the family of Dontre Hamilton still needs a signature from Mayor Tom Barrett. The Milwaukee Common Council gave its unanimous approval Wednesday.

Officer Christopher Manney was responding to a complaint of a man sleeping in a downtown Milwaukee park when he encountered Hamilton. Manney says Hamilton attacked him as he frisked him for weapons. The officer says he shot Hamilton in self-defense. Hamilton was shot 14 times.

Manney was fired for violating department rules when he encountered Hamilton, not for the fatal shooting.

Hamilton's family later sued the city over Dontre's death.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.