Ruling forthcoming on homemade bakery sales ban - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Copy-Ruling forthcoming on homemade bakery sales ban

Posted: Updated:

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - A judge in Wisconsin is expected to soon announce his ruling on a ban against selling homemade bakery.

Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban bakers from selling cookies, muffins, bread and other goods that are made in home kitchens. The Institute for Justice has argued on behalf of three women that the ban is unconstitutional. A judge in Lafayette County Circuit Court planned to make his decision public Wednesday afternoon.

The current law requires home bakers to obtain a license, which would mean renting or building a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying numerous fees.

While home baked goods are outlawed, Wisconsin allows the sale of other homemade foods, like raw apple cider and maple syrup, as well as jams, pickles and other canned goods.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.