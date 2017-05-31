Copy-Ruling forthcoming on homemade bakery sales ban

DARLINGTON, Wis. (AP) - A judge in Wisconsin is expected to soon announce his ruling on a ban against selling homemade bakery.

Wisconsin and New Jersey are the only states that ban bakers from selling cookies, muffins, bread and other goods that are made in home kitchens. The Institute for Justice has argued on behalf of three women that the ban is unconstitutional. A judge in Lafayette County Circuit Court planned to make his decision public Wednesday afternoon.

The current law requires home bakers to obtain a license, which would mean renting or building a commercial kitchen, submitting to inspections and paying numerous fees.

While home baked goods are outlawed, Wisconsin allows the sale of other homemade foods, like raw apple cider and maple syrup, as well as jams, pickles and other canned goods.

