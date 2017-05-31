Copy-Teenage detectives catch neighborhood peeping Tom

A group of teenage girls set a trap for a peeping Tom in Wauwatosa, and now he could face felony charges.

According to the search warrant, the girl, 15, first saw a camera outside her bathroom window in April, so she got a posse of girlfriends to investigate.

Police said the girls hid in nearby bushes as their friend hit the shower.

The man soon appeared below the window. They recorded the culprit as he used a camera pole to shoot into the bathroom.

The next day, the teenage detectives were back, some in the bushes, some on the roof next door, where the victim's grandparents live.

Police used the video the girls shot from the bushes to arrest the man. Now they're analyzing his computer to determine if he was sharing his pictures.

They plan to present the case to prosecutors in coming weeks.