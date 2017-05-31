Retired K-9 Brutus gets new breath of life

A beloved member of the La Crosse Police Department is enjoying retirement thanks to a complete stranger.

Brutus served with the department for seven years, helping officers uncover drugs and apprehend suspects. His retirement earlier this year was unexpected, after he started having trouble walking last fall.

"He was having trouble moving his back legs, he wasn't quite walking right, dragging his toenails in the back," his handler Officer Casey Rossman said. "The MRI showed he had a herniated disk in his back and then further genetic testing revealed he had degenerative myelopathy.'

The diagnosis left Brutus paralyzed in his back legs after several failed attempts at rehabilitation. For the past several months, he's depended on Rossman to carry him everywhere.

"He was not understanding why he couldn't walk and why he couldn't get around," Rossman said. "His ears were flopped down and he was really sad and depressed that he couldn't move."

Like every other day, when it came time for his retirement party, Rossman held up Brutus' back legs as he enjoyed his well-deserved retirement cake. But this time, someone took notice.

The video was posted to Facebook and a day later, Jason Parker, founder of Gunnar's Wheels, saw the video. Within a day, he called Rossman to arrange a cart to be shipped to Brutus.

"From all the research I've done, he was a heck of a drug dog," Parker said. "And you know, for us to be able to provide a cart for him is the least we can do to thank him for his years of service."

Made of aluminum, the cart sports two wheels and a harness. Within a few minutes of trying it on for the first time, Brutus took off running.

"He was like, wow, I can run," Rossman said. "He's happy and knowing that makes me happy."

Thanks to the cart, Brutus can run freely in the backyard, or play the occasional game of fetch at the park. It's something he would have otherwise lost the ability to do following his diagnosis.

"It's a new breath of life for him," Rossman said. "Now that he has the cart, these wheels make him mobile again, you can see his ears are up and he's smiling and loving life again."

Gunnar's Wheels is a non-profit organization based out of Osseo. If you're interested in donating to help dogs just like Brutus, visit the Gunnar's Wheels Go-Fund-Me page.