Judge, lawyers question potential jurors at officer's trial

The judge and attorneys are questioning potential jurors at the trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

Potential jurors returned to court Wednesday at the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez. Prosecutors say Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Yanez is Latino.

The judge overseeing the trial is expected to rule on whether jurors will get to hear statements about Castile's gun permit.

Authorities later found Castile had a gun permit. Castile's girlfriend talked about the permit while streaming the shooting's aftermath on Facebook.

Defense attorneys want her statements omitted. They say it's irrelevant because Yanez didn't know about the permit.

