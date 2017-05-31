NEW INFORMATION: Bomb threat part of nationwide scheme

The bomb threat sent to the Exchange Building in La Crosse on Tuesday came by fax. Further investigation found that the threat was one of several sent to businesses across the United States.

La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby said the threat came on a generic template. He said the threat appeared to be an attempt to get money.

"I'm guessing it was more a phishing-type scam similar to a spam type situation that people would get in their emails, but it went to everyone's fax machines," Melby said. "I suppose somebody was looking for the outside chance that some business would send money."

Melby said the threat was not credible, but that did not stop local law enforcement agencies from erring on the side of caution.

"The La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse Fire Department are always going to err on the side of caution and try to cause minimal disruption," Melby said. "We did block off a few roads for maybe an hour, 45 minutes yesterday and went into the building. Nothing was found, and we determined it not to be credible."

The FBI has taken over the investigation because of the reach of the threats. Melby said the person responsible has not been caught, but he or she faces federal charges for the threats.

