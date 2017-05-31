Homeless population spends final night in Tent City

Earlier this year, the La Crosse Collaborative to End Homelessness aimed to close Tent City by June 1. The collaborative hoped to find shelter and eventually, permanent housing for those living in Riverside North.

The La Crosse Police Department is helping Tent City residents clean up and move. They will also help monitor the area to make sure nobody lives there in the future.

La Crosse Police Captain Jason Melby said there is not an exact number of people still living in Tent City, but he said many have moved into shelters knowing the area is being shut down.

More information: Collaborative aims to find housing for those living in "Tent City" by May 31st