Businesses, Commuters affected by Hwy 82 closing

Our daily commute to work or a shopping trip is one of those things we tend to take for granted, but when that commute suddenly takes ten times longer, its a frustration. Residents and business owners in Lansing, Iowa are feeling the effects of the Highway 82 closing following a devastating road washout.

More Info: Lansing man killed in road washout

For the surrounding Lansing area, the family owned Lansing IGA is the only grocery store for miles in each direction. But for those on the Wisconsin side of the Mississippi near the De Soto and Ferryville areas, what was once a 5-10 minute drive, is now over an hour due to Highway 82 being closed.

The highway is the only Mississippi crossing between La Crosse to the north and Prairie Du Chien to the south. Those who commute to Lansing are stuck with much longer drives for their jobs or some basic needs.

"It does impact the local community when customers are unable to cross the bridge and get to the stores that they normally shop at on a daily basis," said Lansing Mayor Mike Brennan.

"[It] probably affects about 50% of our business," said Lansing IGA Store Manager Susan Finley. "It's just a long way around the get to [the store] versus what would be a 10 minute drive to work, it turns around to be an hour and 15 to hour and 20 minute drive."

Over a longer period of time, that could have a big financial impact on both sides of the river, but authorities say the road may be back open in days.

The mayor said that's not on most of their minds right now.

"The community support for the family and the kids is kind of on the forefront of most people's minds," Mayor Brennan said. "Hopefully the community can pull together and help the family out in any way they need."

Right now, the concern is with supporting those affected by the tragedy.