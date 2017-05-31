Salvation Army hosts community cookout, discusses homelessness

On Wednesday evening, the Salvation Army in La Crosse temporarily changed their motto from "Doing the Most Good" to "Grilling for the Most Good."

The community celebration cookout kicked off summer and thanked community members for their work in ending homelessness. The Salvation Army provided the free meal of brats, hot dogs, and hamburgers.

The cookout comes the night before Tent City is scheduled to close, and organizers said the meal was a chance for the community to learn more about what the Salvation Army has to offer.

"This is a great opportunity for those in the community who don't necessarily understand what our shelter program's about, what our meal program's about to come out here," said Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator for the Salvation Army of La Crosse. "Maybe meet some of our residents talk to some of our staff, learn about those things and learn about the problems that are currently in our community and what we're trying to do as a Salvation Army to fix those problems."

The cookout was an extension of the meal program at Salvation Army which provides hot meals to residents three times a day every day of the year.