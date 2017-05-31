Garden Brothers Circus celebrates 100 years

Garden Brothers Circus visited Onalaska on Wednesday night to perform two shows. The group is celebrating 100 years of entertainment as a third-generation family-owned circus.

Earlier this month, the Ringling Brothers Circus put on their last performance. Managers for Garden Brothers Circus said a modern twist on the classic circus separates them from other groups. They said even though the Ringling Brothers Circus came to an end, they plan to continue providing family-friendly entertainment in the future.

"With Ringling currently no longer in business, we're going to continue to do what we do," said Cuinn Griffin, Box Office Manager for the Garden Brothers Circus. "Hopefully fill in the holes in the various cities that Ringling is no longer coming to and just continue to put on a fun family-friendly show for people all over the country."

Garden Brothers Circus performs year-round visiting up to seven cities per week. They will continue moving through the Midwest with two shows in Rochester on Thursday.

