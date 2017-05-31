West Salem survives, Aquinas rolls; local scores

Wednesday's local scores
HS Baseball---WIAA Regional Championships
BRF 4, West Salem 6...Alex Jeranek complete game win. Panthers host Adams-Friendship next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals.
Neillsville 0, Aquinas 10...Jake Salvodelli HR. Blugolds play Lancaster at Whitehall next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals
Royall 7, Cashton 0...Brown and Preuss hit HR's for Royall
Eleva-Strum 2, Indy/Gilm. 12 F/5
Ithaca 0, De Soto 4...De Soto at Riverdale next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals
