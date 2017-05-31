West Salem survives, Aquinas rolls; local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

West Salem survives, Aquinas rolls; local scores

Wednesday's local scores

HS Baseball---WIAA Regional Championships

BRF 4, West Salem 6...Alex Jeranek complete game win.  Panthers host Adams-Friendship next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals.

Neillsville 0, Aquinas 10...Jake Salvodelli HR. Blugolds play Lancaster at Whitehall next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals

Royall 7, Cashton 0...Brown and Preuss hit HR's for Royall

Eleva-Strum 2, Indy/Gilm. 12  F/5

Ithaca 0, De Soto 4...De Soto at Riverdale next Tuesday in Sectional Semifinals

