Museum: Gallows-like sculpture to be dismantled, then burned

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Officials of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis say Native American tribal leaders will oversee the dismantling of a gallows-like sculpture that reminded protesters of the mass hanging of 38 Dakota men in 1862.

The Dakota elders will then lead a ceremonial burning of the "Scaffold" sculpture near Fort Snelling. That's where Dakota people were imprisoned after the 1862 U.S.-Dakota War that led to the executions in Mankato.

The decision was announced Wednesday after a meeting that included the elders, Walker executive director Olga Viso, representatives of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and city government, and artist Sam Durant.

The two-story sculpture was inspired in part by the 1862 hanging, which was the largest mass execution in U.S. history.

Dismantling the sculpture begins Friday and will take four days.

