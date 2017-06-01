UPDATE: 1 dead, more than a dozen injured in Cambria explosion

Columbia County Sheriff Dennis Richards more than a dozen people were injured and at least one person was killed in an explosion in Cambria.

There were at least 16 employees working at the time at Didion Milling plant. Two were able to get out safely and the others were not. The sheriff says there are also two known employees still missing at this point.

Crews are still trying to determine how secure the building is. A Didion family spokesman says their teams are very close and they're asking for prayers for the workers and their families.

Cambria Village President Glen Williams said the fire at the plant is contained. There were no evacuations in the area and Williams says there is no threat from chemicals or fumes that he is aware of.

"It's a large three or four story building that doesn't exist anymore," said Williams.

"We've had multiple fire departments, ambulances from numerous communities, multiple Medflights," Williams said.

He said the call came in around 11 p.m. and shook the community.

"I don't want to say it sounded like a sonic boom.... but it was loud, a startling sound" Williams said about the noise. "The power went out immediately, so it got the attention of everyone, everywhere," he added.

Williams says the plant runs 24 hours a day. He said the Didion Milling plant processes corn and byproducts for industries all over the world.

"It's going to be a big blow the community. Both with the shock of the situation and economically. There will be a lot of people who are going to struggle with employment at least for the time being until they can get the plant running again," Williams said.