DNR could raise park, camping fees

Higher entry and camping fees could be charged at the most popular Wisconsin state parks under a budget provision approved by a legislative committee.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee voted along party lines Wednesday to allow the state Department of Natural Resources to charge higher fees for the most popular parks.

A daily vehicle park entry fee could increase for a Wisconsin resident from $8 to $13. Annual pass fees which are $28 for Wisconsin residents would not change. Camping fees could increase up to $10 a night. Fees currently range from $15 to $20 per night.

How much the increases would be and for what parks would be worked out later by the DNR.

The most popular Wisconsin parks are Devils' Lake, High Cliff, Kohler-Andrae, Peninsula and Willow River.