Frank Lloyd Wright site celebrates architect's 150th birthday

Over the next few weeks, sites he designed around the world and in Wisconsin are celebrating the 150th birthday of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. That includes the A.D. German Warehouse in Wright's birthplace, Richland Center.

Although not as prominent as some of his other works, the A.D. German Warehouse is hosting events this weekend highlighting its historical significance in Wright's canon of work.

"With the advent of the internet, we're an international phenomenon," said Lon Arbegust, president of the A.D. German Warehouse Conservancy. "We're one of the few Wright buildings that a lot of people haven't seen and don't know a lot about."

