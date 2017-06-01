La Crosse firefighters assist with Cambria search

Three members of the La Crosse Fire Department are assisting in the search for two missing people following an explosion in Cambria late Wednesday night.

A department spokesperson said the firefighters are certified in urban search and rescue. The training allows them to help search through damaged buildings.

A three-story building collapsed in the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria.

READ: 1 dead, more than a dozen injured in Cambria explosion

The firefighters are part of a larger group on scene that is combing through the debris.