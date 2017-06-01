La Crosse firefighters assist with Cambria search - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse firefighters assist with Cambria search

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - -

Three members of the La Crosse Fire Department are assisting in the search for two missing people following an explosion in Cambria late Wednesday night. 

A department spokesperson said the firefighters are certified in urban search and rescue. The training allows them to help search through damaged buildings.

A three-story building collapsed in the explosion at Didion Milling in Cambria.

The firefighters are part of a larger group on scene that is combing through the debris.

