Two local men arrested on child sex crime charges

The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek has been charged with trying to solicit a 13-year-old for sex and possessing child pornography.

An Onalaska man and La Crosse man are jailed after their arrest on child sex crimes.

Online jail records show that Robert J. Mattingley, 42, of La Crosse, and Michael Paul Connelly, 55, of Onalaska, are currently in the La Crosse County Jail awaiting formal charges.

The two men were arrested Wednesday on charges of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime and Attempted Sexual Assault of a Child.

Holmen Police Investigator Crystal Sedevie said the arrests were part of Operation New Hope in which 18 arrests, including the two here, occurred Wednesday around the state to crack down on child sex crimes and trafficking.

Members of the Coulee Region Children's Internet Protection Task Force conducted an undercover sting which led to the arrests.

Mattingley and Connelly are expected to appear in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon.