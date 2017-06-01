Copy-3 family members dead in Anoka County identified

ANDOVER, Minn. (AP) - Anoka County authorities have identified the three people who died in an apparent murder-suicide case in the Minneapolis suburb of Andover.

Sheriff's officials say 27-year-old Aaron Anthony Regnier likely took his own life after fatally shooting his parents, 69-year-old Karen Kay Regnier and 58-year-old Brian Joseph Regnier.

Deputies were sent to their home about 7 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after neighbor became concerned at the lack of activity there. They found the door unlocked and found the three bodies inside. Sheriff's Cmdr. Paul Sommer said in a statement that all three died of gunshot wounds, and that investigators don't think there's any danger to the general public. No other suspects being sought.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.