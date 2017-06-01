Copy-3 family members dead in Anoka County identified

3 family members dead in Anoka County identified - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

ANDOVER, Minn. (AP) - Anoka County authorities have identified the three people who died in an apparent murder-suicide case in the Minneapolis suburb of Andover.

Sheriff's officials say 27-year-old Aaron Anthony Regnier likely took his own life after fatally shooting his parents, 69-year-old Karen Kay Regnier and 58-year-old Brian Joseph Regnier.

Deputies were sent to their home about 7 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check after neighbor became concerned at the lack of activity there. They found the door unlocked and found the three bodies inside. Sheriff's Cmdr. Paul Sommer said in a statement that all three died of gunshot wounds, and that investigators don't think there's any danger to the general public. No other suspects being sought.

The case remains under investigation.

