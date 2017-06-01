Copy-Democrats hope to harness new energy to regroup after losses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual convention this weekend had hoped they would be celebrating historic wins.

But instead they are trying to figure out what went wrong and quickly fix it before the 2018 elections.

They are also working to unite supporters of both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders while harnessing the energy of newcomers who have become active since President Donald Trump's victory.

Natalia Taft started the Forward Racine group as a way to organize other liberals who were upset following the 2016 election and looking for ways to contribute.

Taft said Thursday she wants to hear "strong, unapologetic progressive values" from Democrats at the two-day meeting that begins Friday.

Democrats will vote Saturday on whether to retain Martha Laning as chair or choose from one of three challengers.

