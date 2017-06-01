Copy-State Democrats push for protections for transgender people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Democratic lawmakers want to protect transgender people in Wisconsin from being discriminated against when they look for housing or apply for a job.

Reps. Mark Spreitzer and JoCasta Zamarripa and Sen. Tim Carpenter on Thursday introduced a measure that would make Wisconsin the 20th state to prohibit discrimination based on gender identity.

John and Annette Grunseth, whose adult daughter is transgender, say they not only worry for her safety but worry she'll be fired from a job simply for being herself.

Spreitzer says he's hopeful for bipartisan support, though no Republicans have joined yet. Republicans control the Legislature.

Wisconsin was the first state to protect people on the basis of sexual orientation, when former Republican Gov. Lee Dreyfus signed it into state law in 1982.

