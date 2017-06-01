Copy-Water-look at this, misspelling on diploma

Waterloo graduates made the grade, but their diplomas did not.

There was a misspelling on about 320 diplomas for graduates of Waterloo West.

'Waterloo' was spelled with a 'k' at the end.

Herff Jones, a company out of Indiana, provided the diplomas. A representative says, "We are deeply sorry for our shortcoming in delivering a quality product to the graduates of Waterloo, which has in turn marred the significant and most celebrated milestone of commencement. We accept full responsibility for the error and we are working diligently to reproduce each diploma with the correct spelling at no cost, which will be directly mailed to each graduate."

The company also says it will add a second proofreading process -- specifically for Waterloo -- in the future to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.