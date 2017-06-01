Driver in Arcadia crash looked at cell phone GPS, police say

Trempealeau County authorities said a young driver looking at his cell phone led to a crash Tuesday evening.

According to a news release, the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office responded to a car crash at the intersection of County Road T and Randy Lane in the Township of Arcadia.

Authorities said a 16-year-old male from Melrose, Wis., was driving eastbound on County Highway T when he took his eyes off from the road to look at the GPS on his cell phone.

Deputies said the vehicle went into a ditch, hit an address marker and an embankment, causing the car to go airborne for about 25 feet. They said the car hit a mailbox and stop sign and road sign before landing in the ditch.

The driver was flown by helicopter from the scene to a La Crosse hospital with head injuries.

He was ticketed for inattentive driving.