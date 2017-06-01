Salvation Army celebrates National Donut Day

Friday is National Donut Day, and the Salvation Army in La Crosse is celebrating by giving away free donuts.

They will park their canteen truck outside of the Salvation Army Family Store & Donation Center at 728 Copeland Ave. Free donuts will be handed out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all of the donuts are gone.

The history of National Donut Day is tied to the Salvation Army dating back to World War I.

"A couple of volunteers once decided to actually use a soldier's helmet," said Nick Ragner, Public Relations Coordinator for the Salvation Army in La Crosse. "They put some oil in there. They were able to boil it up, and they made donuts for some of the soldiers. So, while they handed those out, it was an ancient story that it really helped boost morale on the front lines for some of the soldiers. They were really popular among some of the troops."

Ragner said this is how soldiers got their nickname of doughboys.

The Salvation Army will also hand out information about the Salvation Army's involvement with National Donut Day. The information will come with a coupon to use on thrift store purchases on Friday.