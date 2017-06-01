Central boys track hoping to leave their mark at State

Wisconsin's top track and field athletes are making their way to La Crosse for the WIAA State Track and Field Meet.

One team hoping to have a big weekend doesn't have to travel far, the Central boys.

The Red Raiders getting in one final workout this afternoon.

Central certainly has momentum having won the MVC, Regional and Sectional titles.

12 athletes will compete in seven events at State with the goal of finishing in the top 5 and if some things break their way, maybe even a top two finish.

"Coach (Wilkinson) said it comes down to performing on the day. We're a team that traditionally has done that. I think our conference title this year and our Sectional title show that we're able to pull it together on the day. So I think if we're able to perform well I think we can score some points," said senior Sam Pinkowski, who will compete in the 1600 and 3200 in division one.

"It feels great. We think we can compete with anybody in the state. We think we're one of the best teams in the state and we're ready to go out there and prove it," said Austin Steele, who will compete in the 4 by 200 relay.

The State meet starts Friday morning at the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex.

Divisions two and three will compete starting at 9:30 AM.

Division one athletes will begin at 3 PM.

Then on Saturday the competition will begin at 10:30 AM with all three divisions.