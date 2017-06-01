Lots of used needles found in police raid of La Crosse apartment

La Crosse Police wrap up a month-long investigation with the arrest of two people Wednesday night.

In a statement, La Crosse Police investigators and the Emergency Response Team went to 1016 Jackson St. #3 around 9:20 p.m. to execute a search warrant. Investigators had information that Megan McCarthy, 32, was selling drugs from the apartment.

When officers entered, they arrested McCarthy and Dedrick Portis, 30, of Jacksonville, Florida.

A search turned up heroin and methamphetamines in the apartment.

Investigators also found more than 100 used needles throughout the residence

The statement said they were safely disposed of, but not before one officer was stuck by a used needle during the search. The officer was treated and is now under a protocol to cover any possible exposure to diseases and drugs the needle might have contained.

McCarthy is held on charges including Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place.

Portis is jailed on a charge of Possession of Narcotic Drugs.