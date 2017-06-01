Parking permits available for WIAA State Track

Staff at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said their main goal is to ensure the parking ramp adjacent from the stadium fills up first.

The ramp holds a little more than 1,000 spots and is a short walk from the stadium.

Victor Hill, Director of Parking and Transportation Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse said

"A lot of the high schools, they're staying the dorms and they're coming in this evening. So they'll be parking in all of the lots that are closest as to where they're living at so those lots will probably fill up fairly quick. But as people filter in, we'll primarily put them into the ramp and then kind of filter them into some of the outlier lots," said Hill.

The permits cost $8 per day and $20 for the weekend, however, Hill said the $20 includes overnight and it's cheaper for spectators to do the daily passes.

If you're a resident in the La Crosse community, Hill recommends you take extra time if traveling near the campus area this weekend.

"It kind of ebbs and flows as events start and stop there's going to be cars coming and going into campus as the bigger events get going. So you'll have kind of clusters throughout the day, both days so we just ask everyone in the area to keep that in mind and allow extra time. If you are coming to the event and you don't have a permit, you'll be expected to pay when you come into the entrance," said Hill.

Opening ceremonies will take place just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday with fans arriving well before then.

